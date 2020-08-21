Champions League & Europa League Finals free on Virgin TV

All Virgin TV customers will be able to watch this year’s UEFA Champions League and Europa League finals free of charge.

Virgin Media is making it easier for British football fans to tune into the action from home this weekend – even if they don’t currently subscribe to BT Sport.

Sevilla will play Inter Milan in the Europa League Final in Cologne today (August 21st) at 20:00, while the Champions League Final sees PSG take on Bayern Munish in Lisbon, Portugal on August 23rd at 20:00.

All Virgin TV customers can watch both games in HD on Channel 100. Those with a V6 set box can watch both finals in 4K UHD on dedicated channel ‘BT Sport Ultimate’ (Channel 531).

The games will also be free to watch on YouTube through the official BT Sport channel.