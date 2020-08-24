TV5MONDE on Hulu Japan

HJ Holdings, which operates Hulu in Japan, has added TV5MONDE Pacifique to Hulu’s live TV service.



The general entertainment channel brings a variety of French programmes to Hulu’s lineup, including dramas, documentaries, lifestyle shows, kids programmes and live sports events.

The launch on Hulu Japan coincides with the debut of the 2020/21 season of French Ligue 1 Uber Eats on TV5MONDE Pacifique with the first live game aired on August 22nd.

TV5MONDE Pacifique will be available to Hulu’s multi-device system, including TV, smartphones, tablets and laptops.

TV5MONDE Pacifique is also available in Japan on J:COM, Hikari TV and other cable operators including Tokyo Cable Television and Akita Cable Television.