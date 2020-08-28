Netflix orders live-action Resident Evil series

Netflix’s has ordered a scripted, live-action series inspired by Resident Evil, Capcom’s long-running horror, video game franchise.

The new Resident Evil series will tell a new story across two timelines:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realise that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets.

Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters – people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now aged 30, struggles to survive in this new world, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

Andrew Dabb, Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, said: “Resident Evil is my favourite game of all time. I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

The series will consist of 8 x 1 hour episodes and will be released ona date TBD.

The first Resident Evil game was released in 1996 and the franchise has since sold more than 100 million games worldwide. Resident Evil has also received the Hollywood treatment, with six movies earning more than $1.2 billion globally, making it the most successful movie franchise based on a video game.