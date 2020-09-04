First Nielsen SVoD Top 10 is all Netflix

For the first time Nielsen has included an SVoD top 10 ranking in its audience performance report for the US.

For the week starting August 3rd and ending August 9th, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy was the most watched show in the increasingly vital US SVoD business, according to Nielsen, with its 20 posted episodes garnering more than 3 billion minutes of total viewing.

Although Netflix completely dominates the list, The Umbrella Academy is the only Netflix original.



The Top 10

1) The Umbrella Academy

2) Shameless

3) Grey’s Anatomy

4) The Office

5) Criminal Minds

6) NCIS

7) In The Dark

8) Dexter

9) Supernatural

10) Parks and Recreation

Netflix finished the second quarter with nearly 73 million US subscribers against just over 32 million for Hulu. Amazon Prime doesn’t disclose how many of its more than 150 million members are regular Prime Video users.

Also, counting by total streamed minutes doesn’t take account the impact of having shows represented because of sheer content volume, such as Grey’s Anatomy, which has 361 episodes on Netflix.