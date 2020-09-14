Eleven extends NFL rights in Belgium, Portugal

Eleven has extended its partnership with the NFL in Belgium, Luxembourg and Portugal.

Eleven’s new deal will give American football fans the chance to enjoy the best live action from the NFL. Eleven will broadcast three NFL games every week of the season, including the play-offs and the Super Bowl.

Luis Vicente, Chief Executive Officer, Eleven, said: “The NFL is one of the greatest leagues in the world and we’re delighted to be making it available to American football fans in Belgium and Portugal. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with the NFL.”