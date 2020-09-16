Apple launches Apple One services bundle

Apple has announced Apple One, a new bundle providing all Apple’s subscription services in one plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud.

With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can access all Apple services across their devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

“Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favourite devices with one simple subscription.”

Starting this autumn, customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan. UK pricing will be:

Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for £14.95 per month.

includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for £14.95 per month. Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for £19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for £19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for £29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

The Apple One Individual plan offers a savings of almost £6 per month, while the Family plan offers a savings of over £7 per month, and the Premier plan offers a savings of £22 per month.