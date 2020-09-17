New original commissions from FTA Sky Arts

Sky Arts has announced four new Sky original programme commissions, as it becomes free for everyone to watch.
With a renewed focus on bringing more of the arts to more people, Sky Arts is embarking on what it describes as an ambitious programme of activity to support and champion the arts at a vital time for the cultural sector – putting artists, creatives, and public participation centre stage on a channel that everyone across the UK can watch.
The new Sky original commissions announced today include:
“We are excited to announce four new programmes today which all speak to our mission to broaden access to the arts – whether that’s a thought provoking examination of the boundaries of art, looking at Beethoven from a fresh angle, giving a major talent their directorial debut, or a couple of hours looking at the next great book,” declared Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts. “There’s something on our newly free channel for everyone to enjoy!”
Sky Arts is now available to watch on Freeview and Freesat on channel numbers 11 and 147. Fans of the popular entertainment channel Pick will be able to find it at its new home on channel number 34.
While the Sky Arts linear channel is now free for everyone, the extensive Sky Arts On Demand library of arts content, with more than 2,000 hours of shows, will remain exclusive to Sky and NOW TV entertainment pass customers.
