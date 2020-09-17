SES offers Stockley Park for remote sports production

Satellite operator SES has created a new facility at its Stockley Park premises, in Hayes, West London.

SES says that as remote production for sports ramps up around the globe, SES is providing broadcasters with a newly opened, full-service sports and events facility in Greater London.

“Apart from handling downlink, decoding, processing and recording, SES’s Stockley Park facility offers sports broadcasters a range of services that help simplify sports production workflow,” says SES.

“The video services offered at SES’s Stockley Park facility range from content management services such as clipping and editing, subtitling, audio dubbing and titling, storing and archiving of content for easy retrieval to channel playout services to multiple broadcast or online platforms. In addition to addressing diverse customer needs, the facility in London will also provide playout services for European customers and provide redundancy to SES’s Munich facility,” SES adds.

The operator explained that the new facility at Stockley Park features a 2400 sq ft master control room and will act as a primary media centre for all sports originating in Europe. “From Stockley Park, broadcasters and content owners can leverage SES’s robust IP, fibre, terrestrial, and satellite hybrid network infrastructure capable of delivering and receiving multiple, simultaneous feeds. The facility is equipped with high-performance, broadcast-grade equipment to ensure superior quality delivery of all live signals, with the possibility of Ultra HD 4K transmission. Stockley Park is completely resilient, guaranteeing 100 per cent continuity for live broadcasting, backed by a highly experienced team of on-site project managers and technical operational support staff.”

“London is a major hub for sports, and we’re excited to host a world-class master control room for live sports and provide signal delivery across Asia, Europe, and the Americas,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “SES delivers over 620 hours of premium sports and live events daily, so we’re heavily immersed in the sports broadcasting world. Creating the Stockley Park facility in London, we can even better serve the needs of our customers, helping them reach more viewers during this critical time as live sports are relaunched coming out of the Covid-19 shutdown.”