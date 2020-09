SendtoNews ranks #1 in video views for digital sports

SendtoNews (STN) has been ranked as the top digital video platform in the sports category on Comscore’s latest report, with the most unique viewers and videos viewed in the month of August.

SendtoNews is used by content providers, advertisers and publishers to deliver 700 Million video views every month across over 12 million unique viewers on desktop alone, ranking ahead of ESPN, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports and MSN Sports.