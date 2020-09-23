Virgin Media to show French Open in 4K and HDR

Virgin Media will broadcast Roland-Garros event in 4K with High Dynamic Range (HDR) when Eurosport’s coverage of the tournament starts on September 27th.

With limited spectators allowed to watch the French Open inside the stadium, Virgin Media will provide the highest picture quality possible for viewers. Roland-Garros will run for two weeks until October 11th.

Virgin Media will utilise Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) technology to broadcast all matches that feature on the Phillipe Chatrier court in 4K UHD with HDR on its V6 set top box.

Viewers will be able to watch tennis superstars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray – awarded a wildcard entry for the competition – in action once it gets underway.

Eurosport’s live 4K HDR coverage will be available on each day of the two-week long tournament on all matches that appear on Phillipe Chatrier court.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: “Virgin Media has provided unprecedented coverage of Roland-Garros over the past few years and we continue this proud tradition with 4K and HDR viewing available to our customers once more.”