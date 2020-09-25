Amazon orders The Boys spin-off series

Superhero drama The Boys has been a huge hit for Amazon Prime Video and now, eager to cash-in on the success, the streaming platform has ordered a spin-off series.

The R-rated series will take place at a college for up-and-coming superheroes bankrolled by the evil Vought International conglomerate, according to a report from Variety.

Craig Rosenberg, a writer and executive producer on The Boys, will serve as showrunner the new series, whilst creator, Eric Kripke, will executive produce alongside Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver.



Season 2 of The Boys is currently airing on Prime Video with a new episode dropping every Friday. Amazon ordered a third season before the second season had even started.

According to figures from Amazon, the second season had the most-watched global launch of an Amazon Original series to date, with the episodes to date having grown the audience from Season 1 by 89 per cent.