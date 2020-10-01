Virgin Media Ireland launches Virgin TV 360

Virgin Media Ireland has announced the arrival of Virgin TV 360, a new connected entertainment platform which Virgin says delivers its most advanced and innovative TV service yet.

Underpinned by Virgin Media’s ultrafast broadband connectivity, this new platform gives viewers an all-encompassing TV experience on all their screens, backed by new functionality including Voice Search and Control, an updated user interface, the very best over-the-top online video apps from such as Netflix, YouTube and many more, intuitive Catch Up functionality, Box Sets, movies and recordings.

Viewers can also enjoy TV throughout their homes from one of our new 4K-ready Virgin TV 360, Mini box, or on the move with our dedicated Virgin TV Anywhere app that lets users stream, control and manage their TV.

Paul Higgins, Vice President of Commercial, Virgin Media Ireland said: “The arrival of our new Virgin TV 360 platform is fantastic news for our customers. We’ve been working hard to ensure we bring the best entertainment offering across all our services, with the ultimate TV experience. Powered by our award-winning broadband network, Virgin TV 360 will change the way viewers enjoy all their favourite programming. From seamless viewing to personalised profiles, customers can now embrace our most advanced TV service ever. And with multi-viewing available through our mini boxes, and advanced parental control options, this is really is the perfect way to watch TV for the whole family.”

“It’s so important to us to be able to combine leading technological innovation with our long standing-standing commitment to sustainability and, with this new Virgin TV 360 entertainment platform, we can deliver on both fronts,” he added.