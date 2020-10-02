Borat sequel on Prime Video

A new Borat movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23rd in 240 countries.

The movie is a sequel to 2006’s Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan which was a global hit, taking over $260 million at the box office.

The new movie is titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, and once again features Sacha Baron Cohen in the role of global reporter Borat Sagdiyev.

Much of the film was shot in secret around the US during the pandemic. The trailer takes many shots at US President Donald Trump, so it would seem it’s no coincidnce that its release comes just 2 weeks before the next presidential elections.