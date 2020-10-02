IMPACT Wrestling signs UK TV deal with Premier Sports

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new television partnership with Premier Sports, and its FreeSports channel, that will bring British and Irish fans closer to all the action from the US wrestling promotion.

IMPACT’s new relationship with Premier Sports begins on October 6th, with a special presentation of IMPACT Plus Presents: Victory Road. The three-hour event is headlined by the rematch between Eddie Edwards and the man who ripped away his World Title, Eric Young. Victory Road hits Premier Sports 2 at 9pm.



The next evening, IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show– simply titled IMPACT! – will debut on FreeSports at 10pm. The show will air each and every Wednesday night at 10pm, just hours after the show takes place in the US.

Premier Sports 1 will be the television destination for all of IMPACT Wrestling’s supershows including its biggest event of 2020 – Bound For Glory – which will emanate live from Nashville, Tennessee on October 24th, from 1am.

IMPACT Wrestling boasts one of the most talent-laden rosters in the world of pro wrestling, including World Champion Eric Young, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns, as well as iconic names such as Good Brothers, Moose, Rich Swann, Rhino, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Tenille Dashwood and Taya Valkyrie.

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, said: “We’re very excited to be back in prime time and for our fans in the UK and Ireland to be able catch all the action from our flagship weekly show for free… and just hours after it takes place in the United States. The fans over there are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable wrestling fans in the world. They love IMPACT Wrestling and we’re beginning this new partnership with Premier Sports at the perfect time, with a stacked Bound For Glory just weeks away.”

Richard Webb, COO of Premier Sports and FreeSports, added: “Given there is a huge wrestling following in the UK we are delighted to add IMPACT to our channels. This new partnership allows IMPACT fans watch to tune into FreeSports every Wednesday at 10pm completely free while also being able to enjoy IMPACT PPV events live on Premier Sports from just £9.99 a month.”

In the UK, Premier Sports is available on Sky, Virgin TV and the Premier Player from £9.99 per month. FreeSports is available on Sky (channel 422), Virgin TV (552) as well as Freeview (64),

