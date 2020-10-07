discover.film content deal with Samsung TV Plus

discover.film has signed a content partnership deal with Samsung TV Plus in the UK, bringing short form movies and entertainment programming to the platform for the first time. The content will be free to watch in Samsung TV’s ad-supported ecosystem.

As part of the content partnership, discover.film will deliver a curated selection of quality shorts, with new titles set to be added to Samsung TV Plus each month.

Sarah Thomson, CEO & Co-founder of discover.film, commented “We are thrilled to have signed a partnership with Samsung TV Plus to showcase the most entertaining quality short form content to their audience. This partnership builds upon our mission to make quality shorts mainstream.”