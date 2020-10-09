BT signs new carrier agreement with Zoom

BT is expanding its multinational customers’ choice of cloud-based audio and video collaboration managed services with the addition of Zoom Meetings to its portfolio. It follows the signing of a new carrier agreement between BT and Zoom Video Communications.

The agreement means BT will now offer a fully managed Zoom Meetings service featuring a choice of connectivity and integration with its global voice network. The service also includes end-to-end experience monitoring and enhanced security.

Connectivity choices include internet, global SIP, PSTN or MPLS. BT also offers security options such as encrypting communications, protecting customers’ user IDs, secure, private and resilient MPLS connectivity, dedicated network gateways and user adoption programmes, which educate users on secure best practice.

The agreement also enables BT to offer Zoom Rooms, Zoom’s extendable software-based conference room system.

Ryan Azus, chief revenue officer, Zoom, said: “We chose BT as a global managed service partner because it’s a trusted and established leader in the world market with in-depth enterprise voice, video, security, cloud and networking expertise. Our new agreement will help large enterprises fully experience the benefits Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms offer. This partnership will also expand Zoom’s global footprint and enterprise sales capabilities.”

Andrew Small, director, Global portfolio, BT, added: “We’re keeping it simple for customers, helping them create secure and productive digital workplaces for their people, wherever they are. Our new managed service allows global enterprises, typically with complex network and IT infrastructure, to consume Zoom Meetings in a simple, consistent and secure way with optimised experiences for their people around the world.”