Channel 4 orders Clown for Christmas

Channel 4 has commissioned Quentin Blake’s Clown – based on the classic children’s book – for December 2020. Produced by Eagle Eye Drama (the production company recently launched by the team behind global drama brand Walter Presents), the animated Christmas special is based on a popular book by one of Britain’s most illustrious and well-loved authors/illustrators, Blake.

Inspired by a book of the same name,Clown is a half hour animation bringing to life the adventures of a little toy clown, thrown away with a load of old discarded toys, as he goes on a journey to find a new home for himself and his friends.

Created with traditional hand drawn animation techniques to capture the unique style of Blake’s artwork, the programme will be narrated by Hollywood star Helena Bonham Carter and is part of a long and established tradition of Channel 4’s animated Christmas specials such as The Snowman, The Tiger who Came to Tea, and We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.

Blake commented: “Clown has always been one of my favourite characters, and it’s wonderful now to see him off the page and running about on his own.”

Channel 4 Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick said: ”We’re delighted that this Christmas, Channel 4 will show this enduring tale of a box of once much-loved, now discarded toys and Clown’s impassioned journey to find them all a new home. Quentin Blake’s unique style of drawing has been delightfully realised in animation form by the extremely talented team at Eagle Eye Drama. I’m excited to be part of such a dynamic European collaboration, and we’re very pleased that Helena Bonham-Carter has agreed to bring her distinctive, rich voice to the story.”