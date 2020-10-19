Netflix: “48m have watched Ratched”

Netflix, normally cagey over viewer numbers, has trumpeted the success of its original TV series Ratched.

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel spin-off, starring Sarah Paulson as a younger Mildred Ratched, has become the platform’s most watched debut season of 2020. Netflix revealed via Twitter: “In its first 28 days, 48 million members have booked an appointment with Nurse Ratched, making it our biggest original Season 1 of the year.”

The biggest ever debut for Netflix belongs to The Witcher, an adaptation of the video game series starring Henry Cavill which premiered in December 2019. In its opening month, the series was viewed by 76 million households.

Ratched, created by Ryan Murphy who is perhaps best known for American Horror Story, currently has a two season order from Netflix.