Spain: TV ad revenues down 9.5%

Spanish TV broadcasters saw their ad revenues fall by 9.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year to €392.4 million, according to the latest data from CNMC. The pandemic and subsequent lockdown drove FTA private TV broadcasters to lose €40 million in ad revenues, €348.7 million versus €388.4 million in the same period last year. Public TV lost €4 million reaching €17.8 million versus €21.7 million in 2019.

Spain’s two largest TV groups Mediaset and Atresmedia took 84.4 per cent of all TV ad revenues, experiencing the deepest falls. Pay-TV also experienced a fall in ad revenues with IP TV making €400 million, down 1.2 per cent, satellite TV €80.8 million, down 23 per cent and cable, €40.7 million, down 6.6 per cent.

Pay-TV subscribers amounted to 7.8 million with IPTV leading the market with 4.7 million followed by cable with 1.3 million. According to CNMC, most of Spaniards watch TV through DTT, 75.1 per cent, followed by IP and cable TV platforms with 23.2 per cent and satellite with 1.7 per cent.