Redbox hits 75 channels; adds Xbox

Redbox, the US destination for new-release movies and entertainment, continues to bolster its line-up of entertainment available on its Free Live TV service.

Redbox has unveiled additional channels including Vevo, Bob Ross and the Sam Goldwyn Channel, which takes the total number available to 75.

Redbox also announced Free Live TV is now available on Xbox One’s family of devices including Xbox One S and Xbox One X delivering its library of free movies and television series to Xbox One’s audience.

“Our Free Live TV service continues to grow at a rapid pace and we’re committed to creating a product that our customers love and we know that includes adding awesome channels such as Vevo that we know our audiences will enjoy,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “Free Live TV is the home for our customers to find and watch great content from their favourite channels, all free.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with Redbox, bringing our extensive catalogue of music videos to their customers and platform. We connect artists with an audience, and through this partnership, the biggest videos from the world’s most popular artists will be accessible to even more music fans. Our content will be a great addition to the Redbox Free Live TV service and we look forward to working with them as they grow the streaming component of their business.” Alex Kisch, Vevo’s EVP Business Development & Affairs, General Counsel .