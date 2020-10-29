Amazon hires BritBox’s Sriraman

Amazon has hired Soumya Sriraman to lead its Prime Video Channels business in the US.

Sriraman was previously BritBox President & CEO for US and Canada, with news of her departure from the role coming just 3 weeks ago.

Sriraman now becomes the US head of Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, which operates access to OTT networks including HBO, Starz, Showtime, Acorn TV, CBS All Access and more. She replaces Daniel Brown, who held the role for the past two years.

Prior to BritBox, Sriraman served as Executive Vice President of Franchise and Digital Enterprises at BBC Studios – Americas, where she expanded consumer-facing activities for key BBC brands including Doctor Who and BBC Earth.