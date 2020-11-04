MásMóvil goes private

The fourth largest telco operator in Spain, MásMóvil, is now controlled with a 99.32 per cent by Funds KKR, Cinven and Providence, through Lorca Bidco – and has been removed from the Stock Market after eight years of operation.

Speculation is increasingly mounting about a possible merger with Vodafone to become the second largest telco in the country after Telefónica.

MásMóvil, founded in 2006, has its own mobile network infrastructures for fixed fibre, ADSL, 3G and 4G. The Group’s fixed network reaches 18 million households with ADSL and close to 24,4 million with optical fibre.