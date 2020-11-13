CSG launches cloud-first Digital Mediation platform

CSG has launched its Digital Mediation platform, a cloud-first solution proven in both private and public clouds like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, that helps CSPs monetise 5G and B2B2x opportunities with minimal risk, while reducing disruption to their existing systems.

CSG says its Digital Mediation eases the burden and simplifies the process required to manage the anticipated data surge from 5G and enterprise IoT. The platform is optimised for scaling, offering customers new methods to automate key digital mediation processes, and efficiently capitalise on opportunities to monetise new services.

By leveraging the CSG Digital Mediation, CSPs can be ready for an influx of data, providing the flexibility needed to scale and support growth as it occurs, while delivering significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

“Efficient, scalable mediation is fundamental to executing a successful digital transformation, providing a cornerstone for usage-based processing in next generation revenue management and service assurance,” said Chad Dunavant, global head of product management, CSG. “As CSPs grapple with the rapid evolution of digital services, CSG Digital Mediation enables quick response to the changing demands of their mediation operations.”