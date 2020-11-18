Omdia: 4K TV ownership at 38% in W. Europe

Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at OMDIA, speaking at the 4K HDR Summit’s virtual edition, said that viewers in the US and Western Europe are increasingly enjoying 4K television.

She says that the US ownership of 4K is currently at 52 per cent. Western Europe is at 38 per cent, and will take about another two years before ownership passes the 50 percent mark. She added that Chinese ownership of 4K sets is minimal.

“Many public broadcasters have delayed their 4K channel launches because of the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games. Japan has delayed its 8K activity because of the delayed Olympics. However, I am not optimistic about progress in 8K. The number of 8K sets sold is tiny, with just 6000 sets sold in Japan, for example,” she stated.

However, Rua Aguete said that the world’s content libraries are still dominated by SD or HD content. “There are some 80,000 titles available in the US, but barely 3-4 per cent are in 4K.”

Globally, she said there are some 557 million addressable 4K sets in homes.