Verimatrix enhances forensic watermarking

Connected world security specialist Verimatrix has confirmed the general availability of its Verimatrix Watermarking anti-piracy technology for HTML5.

Verimatrix introduced its latest HTML5-focused solution to allow enhanced cybersecurity protections across multiple content platforms. It joins the company’s portfolio of solutions that provide complete content lifecycle coverage for OTT and pay-TV companies who could be facing an estimated $12.5 billion in piracy-related annual losses by 2024, according to a Parks Associates report.

The latest iteration of a mutually agreed-upon language structure that dominates the web, HTML5 makes content easier to distribute for the countless streaming services as well as other web-based industries. Verimatrix’s watermarking technology grants HTML5 users the ability to seamlessly attach a signature to each viewer on a streaming platform, thereby tracking any content leaking from the HTML5 playback device.

This enables content providers to comply with studios’ stringent security requirements, managing highly coveted access to the premium content that viewers, as well as pirates, clamour for around the world.

“With many of the biggest names in entertainment entrusting Verimatrix with its video security, we are committed to ongoing excellence that expands upon our stance as a trusted, long-time partner that provides unmatched technology,” stated Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “HTML5 is undeniably the language of the Internet – and we offer a proven path for OTT and pay-TV companies to simply, efficiently and securely distribute their valuable content. They routinely praise Verimatrix for consistently serving as a powerful business enabler and remaining at the front lines of the anti-piracy battle.”

Watermarking covers both the client and server-side protection of live, linear and on-demand video. Verimatrix addresses all angles through which pirates may attempt to steal, harnessing watermarking to protect content even when it is re-compressed, re-recorded, re-streamed, or in other ways manipulated.

“Capable of finding the source of a leak, Verimatrix Watermarking is imperceptible, providing both pre-production and post-production protection,” advised Martin Bergenwall, senior vice president of products at Verimatrix. “We also offer a host of helpful integrations and support that providers highly value and appreciate.”