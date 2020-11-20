Coming 2 America coming to Prime Video

Amazon Studios has acquired the global rights to Coming 2 America from Paramount Pictures. The long-awaited sequel to the iconic comedy Coming to America will launch worldwide in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on March 5th 2021.

Eddie Murphy will return in the role of [now] King Akeem alongside his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) as they embark on an all new adventure, directed by Craig Brewer, that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation of Zamunda to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Original cast members from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the barbershop crew. Joining the cast are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making Coming 2 America the most anticipated comedy film of the year.



“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite.”

“What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come,” added producer Kevin Misher.

Coming to America opened in cinemas in 1988 to become a box office smash, earning over $288 million in total worldwide box office gross.