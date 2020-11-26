Dolby Atmos on BT Sport App

This weekend, BT Sport will offer live streamed sport with Dolby Atmos audio technology, creating a more immersive sound experience for viewers using the BT Sport App.

BT Sport Ultimate customers will be able to experience Dolby Atmos on the BT Sport App for the Premier League fixture between Brighton and Liverpool on November 28th. The immersive audio technology will be available on the small and large screen App and can be accessed on compatible devices from iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV. Chromecast, Now TV and Roku will also launch in the coming weeks.

Dolby Atmos on BT Sport Ultimate can be fully experienced on the large screen App using Dolby Atmos-enabled sound bars or sound systems, or on the small screen App via the phone speakers or by using earphones such as AirPods Pro on iOS.

Jamie Hindhaugh, chief operating officer BT Sport, said “BT prides itself on innovation and delivering the best in technology and production to give our viewers a richer experience when watching live sport. The addition of Dolby Atmos audio to our 4K UHD and HDR visuals on the App, provides fans with the best possible audio-visual experience of live sport when they can’t be at the game in person. The richer audio quality will add a whole new dimension to the way that fans experience sport, at home or on the move, and ensure they won’t miss a moment of the action.”

Javier Foncillas, Vice President Commercial Partnerships Dolby Europe, added: “Dolby has worked with BT for a number of years and they have been an innovative partner ensuring that they offer sports fans the very best experience. They were the very first to offer Dolby Atmos in their live sports broadcasting globally and now they are the first to ensure that fans are able to have a truly immersive viewing experience on whichever device they are watching their favourite teams, whether it’s on a home theatre system or on their mobile phones.”