Mediapro France strike, La Ligue at risk

TV Production staff at Mediapro France will go on strike from December 17th, putting at risk the transmission of La Ligue football matches in the coming weeks.

The works council at the company for the production division decided to go on strike to protest against the refusal of Jaume Roures, president, to clarify the group’s future. The strike decision comes one day after Mediapro’s break of contract negotiations were completed with La Ligue.

For the time being, the call on strike only affects the production division of about 100 people. But, without them, it is difficult to broadcast the football matches in France.

Meanwhile, A Nanterre court is set to approve the agreed division of the of contract between Mediapro and La Ligue, two years after the acquisition of the TV rights. Mediapro will now pay €100 million in two instalments to be added to the already paid €153 million. La Ligue, for its part, is now seeking a new TV partner for the future, the most likely candidate is Canal Plus.