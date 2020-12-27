BBC One wins Xmas Day

BBC One secured the top five most watched programmes, and seven out of the top ten, as audiences turned to the channel on December 25th.

BBC One was the channel of choice showcasing a range of entertaining programmes across drama, comedy and entertainment.

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller of BBC One, commented: “BBC One had the most popular show on Christmas Day as audiences escaped to Poplar for the Call the Midwife special. I’m really proud of the range and quality of programmes we’ve shown across this special day. BBC One entertained the nation and provided something for everyone to enjoy after a particularly difficult year.”

Christmas Day ratings 2020: Top ten programmes