BBC One wins Xmas Day

December 27, 2020
BBC One secured the top five most watched programmes, and seven out of the top ten, as audiences turned to the channel on December 25th.

BBC One was the channel of choice showcasing a range of entertaining programmes across drama, comedy and entertainment.

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller of BBC One, commented: “BBC One had the most popular show on Christmas Day as audiences escaped to Poplar for the Call the Midwife special. I’m really proud of the range and quality of programmes we’ve shown across this special day. BBC One entertained the nation and provided something for everyone to enjoy after a particularly difficult year.”

Christmas Day ratings 2020: Top ten programmes

Rank

Programme

Channel

Millions

1

The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast

BBC One

6.3

2

Call the Midwife

BBC One

5.4

3

Blankety Blank Christmas Special

BBC One

5.3

4

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Countdown

BBC One

4.9

5

The Wheel

BBC One

4.7

6

Coronation Street

ITV

4.5

7

Mrs Brown’s Boys

BBC One

3.8

8

Emmerdale

ITV

3.6

9

EastEnders

BBC One

3.5

10

The Chase

ITV

3

