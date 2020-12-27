Netflix brings Cobra Kai 3 forward

Netflix has announced that it will release the new season of Cobra Kai on January 1st. Previously the streaming platform has planned to launch the third season of the Karate Kid spin-off series on January 8th.

The announcement was made via the official Cobra Kai Twitter account, with a tweet declaring: “QUIET! I hear you all whining about season 3 taking forever. So I called the pawn shop and the guy walked me through this Netflix thing. Dude knows his stuff. Now you get it a week early. See you Jan 1, nerds.”

The show initially premiered on US streaming service YouTube Red where it was well received by critics. It was then acquired by Netflix in June of this year where it found a much bigger audience and proved a global hit.

Netflix has already confirmed that a fourth season is in the pipeline.