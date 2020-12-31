Ofcom amends broadcasting regulations

UK broadcast regulator Ofcom has confirmed changes to its Broadcasting Code and Code on the Scheduling of Television Advertising following consultation.
The changes reflect new requirements on broadcasters under the revised Audiovisual Media Services Regulation 2020, and also take account of legislative changes following the end of the transition period for the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.
In brief, Ofcom is amending:
It is also making other minor and administrative updates to the Broadcasting Code.
Both the revised Broadcasting Code and the revised COSTA will take effect from 23:00 on December 31st 2020, when the Brexit transition period ends.
