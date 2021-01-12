Comcast cuts cash to election deniers

Comcast has joined the growing number of US companies that have re-thought their political contributions to some Republican legislators.

Comcast issued a statement saying: “The peaceful transition of power is a foundation of America’s democracy […] This year, that transition will take place among some of the most challenging conditions in modern history and against the backdrop of the appalling violence we witnessed at the US Capitol last week.”

“At this crucial time, our focus needs to be on working together for the good of the entire nation,” continued Comcast. “Consistent with this view, we will suspend all of our political contributions to those elected officials who voted against certification of the electoral college votes, which will give us the opportunity to review our political giving policies and practices.”

AT&T has also cut contributions to the Republicans who objected to the election certification.