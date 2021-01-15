Portugal: TVCine to launch VoD service

Portuguese subscription movie platform TVCine will launch an on-demand service, offering movies and TV series, on January 19th.

Branded TVCine+, the new service will give access to content previously aired on its premium pay-TV channels TVCine Top, TVCine Edition, TVCine Emotion and TVCine Action.

The service will be free of charge to all subscribers, with access possible via the dedicated set-top box or dedicated TV apps of the distribution platforms, both from home and on the go.

Owned by Portuguese telecom operator NOS, TVCine’s channels are distributed by all four major pay-TV platforms in Portugal (NOS, Meo, Vodafone Portugal and Nowo).