NENT makes exec management appointments

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, has appointed Roberta Alenius, SVP and Head of Corporate Communications, and My Perrone, SVP, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, to its Group Executive Management (GEM) team. Both appointments are effective immediately and Roberta and My will report to Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO.

Alenius joined NENT Group in September 2020 and leads the company’s public relations and internal communications activities across all platforms. She was previously Head of Communications Sweden at Telia, Head of External Communications for Nordea Group, and Head of Press and Spokeswoman for the Swedish Government.

Perrone joined NENT Group in October 2011 and held a range of senior legal positions at the company before being appointed to her current role in February 2020, in which she will be responsible for NENT Group’s legal operations. She has previously worked as an attorney at law firms such as Magnusson and Setterwalls, and as an inhouse legal counsel at V&S Group.

As a result of these appointments, NENT Group’s executive leadership team will consist of five women and six men, with a 50/50 gender split in direct reports to the CEO.

Jensen commented: “Our way of working is built on a functional model with clear mandates and efficient decision-making. Appointing Roberta and My to our GEM team will make us even more aligned and effective as we expand our Viaplay streaming service to 10 new markets by 2023. It is also an important milestone in our work to establish an equal and diverse leadership. I am proud and happy that we have such a talented and diverse internal pipeline of future leaders who will play a critical role in our success.”