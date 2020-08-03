NENT appoints Nørrelund to head sports rights

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, has appointed Peter Nørrelund as EVP and Head of Expansion & Sport with immediate effect.

Nørrelund will be responsible for the company’s sports rights portfolio and for the expansion of NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service to specific markets where sports will play a key role. He will report to Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO.

Nørrelund was previously an advisor to NENT Group’s President and CEO on sports rights, as well as EVP and Head of Product Development & Incubation at Modern Times Group (MTG) and CEO of DreamHack Sports Games.

Nørrelund joined MTG in 2003 and was appointed Head of Sport in 2013, having been responsible for the company’s sports rights acquisitions since 2006. Whilst at MTG, Peter has also been COO of Turtle Entertainment. Peter graduated from the Danish School of Media & Journalism, and then worked as a reporter, commentator, host and Editor in Chief at Danmarks Radio.

In his new position at NENT Group, Nørrelund will join the Group Executive Management team and will be based in Copenhagen. Kim Mikkelsen, NENT Group SVP and Head of Sport, will continue in his current role and report to Nørrelund.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO: “Viaplay is fast reshaping the Icelandic streaming market since launching in April and will come to the Baltic countries in early 2021, taking our footprint to eight countries. We are set up to expand and sports will play a key role in establishing NENT Group in many of our new markets. Peter’s unique knowledge, track record and global network in sports are invaluable, and we are delighted to welcome him to NENT Group.”

Nørrelund added: “NENT Group’s sports portfolio is already in a league of its own. Just this year, we have signed unprecedented long-term agreements for the Premier League rights in four countries, and Bundesliga and Formula 1 in eight countries. Viaplay offers a one-of-a-kind mix of sports, originals, series and movies that can be shaped to suit individual markets. I look forward to helping realise its considerable international potential.”

Nørrelund will continue to be involved with DreamHack Sports Games on a consultancy basis. sport from 2021.