Italy: discovery+ launches on TIMvision

discovery+ is now available to TIMvision’s subscribers in Italy.

The streaming service from Discovery gives access range of entertainment, lifestyle, true crime, nature and adventure programming. The discovery+ offer is part of a broader renewal which also covers Nove, Real Time, DMAX, Giallo, Food, HGTV – Home&Garden, MotorTrend, Frisbee and K2, and the platform also features on-demand content available for seven days.

Alessandro Araimo, EVP and GM Discovery Italy, said: “We are delighted to expand our strong and longstanding relationship with Italy’s largest distributor of video experiences though this innovative agreement. This renewed partnership will allow us to offer discovery+ to broader audience of consumers in Italy, reinforcing our strategy of expanding content distribution across all platforms and devices.”

Antonella Dominici, Head of TIMvision and Entertainment Products TIM, added: “We are proud that discovery+ has chosen TIM as partner in Italy. This partnership is part of the strategy of alliances with major international players that TIM is pursuing to consolidate TIMvision as the most complete platform in the content market in Italy and offers customers an increasingly broad, rich and exclusive range of entertainment and sports contents, and the opportunity to extend their audience base to partners. An integrated content experience will also allow customers to easily and quickly access discovery+ content”.

discovery+ launch titles include the new season of Matrimonio a Prima Vista Italia (Married at First Sight), new episodes of Cortesie per gli ospiti and Deal with it and documentaries like Maradona – Morte di un campione (Maradona – Death of a Champion), Lady Gucci as well as favourites like Fratelli di Crozza and Bake Off Italia. In the next few weeks discovery+ will see the arrival of original productions such as Ti spedisco in convento Italia (Bad Habits, Holy Orders) and Love Island Italia, as well as an exclusive documentary on Liverpool, the English football team.

The agreement on sports coverage has also been renewed: every single moment of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, scheduled this summer, will be shown on TIMvision. TIM will be the Official Mobile Broadcaster for the games in Italy and TIM clients will be able to download a special app with exclusive content. Eurosport’s sports coverage also includes three Grand Slam tennis tournaments, Serie A basketball, the Euroleague and other European competitions, all the cycling classics and the Grand Tours, winter sports – including FIS Alpine World Championships, Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, PGA Tour golf and more.