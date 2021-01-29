de La Raudière new Arcep Chair

By Colin Mann
January 29, 2021
Laure de La Raudière has been appointed as the new Chair of France’s communications regulator  Arcep for a six-year term, by an Order published in the Journal Officiel of January 28th 2021.

A graduate of the École Normale Supérieure, and a telecommunications engineer, de La Raudière began her career with France Telecom – Orange in 1990 where she held a series of positions. After having been an associate in a data mining start-up, Pertinence Data Intelligence, in 2003 she founded Madisy-Conseil, then became executive director of Navigacom, two ICT consulting firms whose core clientele is large ‘user’ enterprises.

de La Raudière has been the Deputy for the Eure-et-Loir (Agir Ensemble) since 2007, and a member of the National Assembly Economic Affairs Committee. Strongly committed to the multifarious issues surrounding digital technology, she was a co-rapporteur for several information reports. Since 2018, she has been the co-chair of the National Assembly’s ‘Cybersecurity and Digital Sovereignty’ parliamentary task force.


