Pluto TV launches new channels in LatAm

Pluto TV, the AVoD service, has ramped up its content offering in Latin America.



After a solid year of growth in Spanish speaking countries, Pluto TV kicks off 2021 with three new channels for viewers in the region:

Yu-Gi-Oh! (Channel 183) follows the adventures of Yugi, a high school student who has a magical secret that comes to life when he plays his favourite card game: Duel Monsters.

For conspiracy theories fans, Pluto TV Mysteries (Channel 262) expose the truth about the best-kept secrets .

Nickelodeon’s cult-hit, Kenan and Kel (Channel 177), brings marathons of the two best friends and their crazy schemes.

After its launch in December 2020, Pluto TV Brazil is also adding three new channels:

Pluto TV Filmes Suspense (Channel 69), dedicated to criminals, mobsters, and spies.

Pluto TV Real Life (Channel 267) giving a first-hand look at our world with recordings of documented events such as severe hurricanes, medical mysteries, vital rescues, and border security cases.

Tastemade (Channel 556), a tour of some of the best cooking shows featuring excellent meals and cocktails from around the world.

Additionally, Pluto TV continues expanding its reach with its most recent agreement with LG Electronics. The app is now available on the LG Content Store Latin-America for all 2018-2021 LG Smart TV models.