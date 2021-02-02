BirdBox.Film launches shorts film channel

Goldfinch’s streaming platform Birdbox.Film launches its shorts channel with a selection of Oscar and BAFTA award-winning titles and the premiere of Sadie Frost’s Running Man, starring Raff Law.

Running Man also marks the launch of Birdbox.Film’s first monthly ‘Film Club’. At 7.30pm on February 3rd, users will be able to tune into a live discussion with the Producer Sadie Frost, star Raff Law and Director Chris Turner, hosted by The Big Picture Film Club. The next ‘Film Club’ will follow later in February with a premiere of Sylvia and discussion with Director Richard Prendergast plus other guests.

Running Man, a story set in 1991 about a clinical drugs trial that goes horrifyingly wrong for a group of young ravers. Speaking about the film, Frost remarked “I wanted to make a film about the 90’s rave scene…I wanted it to be authentic and dark. With Johnny Cookes brilliant script and Chris Turner’s spot on direction, along with a stellar cast and a unique rave soundtrack, we have achieved something very exciting! It has been brilliant that so many festivals have reacted so well to it, and ultimately that people are drawn to it and find it an exciting and fun watch.”

Other Oscar and BAFTA-winning shorts included within the launch include The Neighbor’s Window (2020 Winner if the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film), Stutterer (2016 Winner of the Oscar for Best Short Film), Detainment, Wale, The Silent Child, The Phone Call and Wish 143.

Phil McKenzie, COO of Goldfinch said “The BirdBox.Film expansion continues their highly curated approach, giving subscribers a reason to watch content so they don’t have to find it. Current feature-length titles on the platform include Exit Through The Gift Shop, Project Nim, Fruitvale Station, Beast, Moonlight, Drive, Trumbo, Mid 90s and The Florida Project.“