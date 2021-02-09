Court TV launches on Freeview

Court TV will launch on Freeview, the UK DTT platform, on February 15th.

Court TV, a multi-platform network devoted to live and in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of some of the biggest trials in the US, will be available on channel 89.

Freeview viewers will have access to Court TV’s live coverage and analysis of one of the biggest trials in modern US history, starting in early March; Forty-six-year-old African American George Floyd was killed on May 25th 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit bill. Footage showing Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd’s neck while three police colleagues looked on, went viral on social media and sparked a global movement protesting against police brutality and racism. The four officers will face third degree murder charges with Chauvin being tried separately. Jury selection for Chauvin’s trial begins March 8th and Court TV will cover the proceedings live in their entirety.

To help set the stage for the trials, Court TV will present I Can’t Breathe – A Court TV Special, an hour-long original documentary that takes viewers through Floyd’s life, with origins in Houston, Texas, and his tragic death which launched a national movement on race in US. The special will air on February 20th and will be repeated on March 7th.

Court TV is part of The EW Scripps Company. The channel launched on Freesat in November 2020.

