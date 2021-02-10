discovery+ on Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TV in UK

discovery+, the streaming service from Discovery, is now available on Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices in the UK & Ireland, following its launch direct-to-consumer and on Sky Q in November 2020.

It will also be coming to Roku and Vodafone mobile customers in the UK & Ireland this year and on additional devices and services yet to be announced.

These new distribution deals give customers of Samsung Smart TVs and Fire TV devices in the UK & Ireland access to discovery+ for a special offer of £1 in the UK or €1 in Ireland this month.

discovery+ is now on 2017 and newer Samsung Smart TVs as a featured app and will be pre-installed on new TVs as a priority app. On Fire TV it is available as an app and can be downloaded through the AppStore.

discovery+ features more than 1,000 hours of exclusive originals in its first year, including UK-led commissions Children of the Cult, What Killed Maradona?, Faking It: Jimmy Savile, Prince Andrew, Maxwell & Epstein, Three Men Four Wheels, and Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate. Eurosport’s premium and locally-relevant multi-sport offering, including the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, will also be coming to discovery+ UK & Ireland this year.

James Gibbons, EVP, GM UK & Nordics, said: “discovery+ has been incredibly well received since its launch in the UK and Ireland late last year, with local Originals and global franchises driving uptake. Today we’re pleased to deliver on our promise of bringing discovery+ to more consumers thanks to best-in-class providers like Amazon and Samsung. Now their customers have direct access to Discovery’s iconic real-life entertainment brands and content all in one place, with a special offer this month.”

“Samsung strives to offer the widest content offering on the market and the best experience on its Smart TV platform,” commented Deep Halder, Head of Content Services and Retail, TV & AV Samsung Electronics UK Ltd. “As the first Smart TV platform to integrate the new discovery+ app, we will provide an even greater array of content for our customers, allowing them to experience Discovery’s iconic content on the largest screens available.”

“We’re excited to bring even more content to our Fire TV customers – just say “Alexa, open discovery+,” added Emma Gilmartin, Head of Fire TV, Europe. “With the launch of discovery+ on our Fire TV Devices, customers can now watch more of the entertainment they love all in the easy and intuitive Fire TV experience.”

After the aforememtioned special offer, a standard monthly price (£4.99 UK / €5.99 Ireland) will apply. The annual pass is £49.99 in the UK and €59.99 in Ireland. A 7 day free trial applies to both the monthly and annual subscriptions.