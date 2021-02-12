HBO Max launching in LatAm in June

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform, is scheduled to launch in late June in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean, marking the first availability for the platform outside the US.

Audiences in the region will soon be able to subscribe to a content offering programming from WarnerMedia’s international family of brands including HBO, DC Comics, New Line, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Adult Swim and Warner Bros. In addition, there will be a new kids experience featuring a catalogue of content for children of all ages, and a line-up of local original productions from home-grown talent.

“We are thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the first step in bringing WarnerMedia’s Direct-to-Consumer service to consumers outside of the US, and around the world,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. “By combining HBO with the very best of WarnerMedia’s series and film catalog, as well as locally produced content from master-storytellers in Latin America, HBO Max will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience.”

At launch, existing HBO GO direct-billed customers, as well as those who are billed through eligible partners will get instant access to HBO Max. The existing HBO GO service in Latin America and the Caribbean will be phased out. Subscribers will have access to an entirely new HBO Max app that mirrors the product experience available in the US, including new features that will enhance the way they connect with our content. The app will run on HBO Max’s global tech stack,.

HBO Max will be easily available through a variety of subscription options, and downloadable on a multitude of devices including smartphones, tablets and a wide range of smart entertainment platforms.

Following the arrival of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, the HBO-branded streaming services in Europe (the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe, and Portugal) are scheduled to be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.

Territories for the Latin America and Caribbean launch include: Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, B.V.I., Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.