Research: 34% US homes smart device owners

Research firm Parks Associates’ latest consumer survey of 10,000 US broadband households shows that 34 per cent of US broadband households own at least one smart home device and 23 per cent now own three or more smart home devices, up from 19 per cent in 2019.

“Smart home adoption has steadily increased, and the dynamics of this market have shifted, from one or two ‘hero devices’ driving overall adoption to a group of products combining to deliver targeted use cases,” said Elizabethovid Parks, President, Parks Associates, who noted that the firm’s forthcoming CONNECTIONS conference will explore market trends, the effects of Covid-19 and the elevation of household tech, and strategies to leverage new consumer demands to advance the vision of the connected home.

Other recent Parks Associates research highlights the shifts in the broadband and consumer device markets:

24 per cent of US broadband households with fixed broadband service are likely to upgrade in the next six months.

43 per cent of US broadband households with children at home are very worried about them falling behind in school.

11 per cent of US broadband households own a smart light bulb, and 9 per cent own a smart plug.

25 per cent of US broadband households plan to buy a connected health device in the next 12 months, and 34 per cent are very interested in sharing data from these devices with a telehealth service.

34 per cent of smart home device owners report having technical problems within the last 12 months.