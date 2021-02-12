Survey: WFH parents’ broadband battles

A new survey of 2,000 UK parents commissioned by full-fibre broadband provider Truespeed reveals that three-quarters have argued over the broadband as they battle to work from home while ensuring their children attend online classes.

According to the survey conducted by OnePoll, two-thirds (67 per cent) of parents say they need fast broadband connectivity because they work from home, but only around a third (36 per cent) have a highly reliable home broadband connection. And almost half (46 per cent) experience broadband problems at least once a week.

Video calls shuddering, freezing or even dropping out entirely have been experienced by 24 per cent, while 16 per cent have even struggled to get their broadband to cooperate when sending an email.

Nowadays, reliable home broadband is seen as a crucial part of modern life, with a huge 92 per cent of respondents claiming they would be ‘lost’ without it.

Against this backdrop, it’s unsurprising that a fifth of parents have faced arguments after asking their children to stop using the broadband to free up enough bandwidth for them to attend a work video call. Or that four in 10 families now have more rows about Internet use than about what to watch on TV.

And with the typical household juggling nine connected devices at once, clogging up the broadband was found to be the top gripe (23 per cent). Others have rowed because someone tried to download a big file, making the Internet slow for everyone else (13 per cent).

“Struggling with sub-standard broadband is a big challenge for parents up and down the country juggling working from home with their kids’ online schooling,” notes Evan Wienburg, CEO of Truespeed. “Everyone wants a piece of the broadband action so it’s hardly surprising that unreliable connectivity and bandwidth issues are causing family rows. Our survey underlines the urgent need for WFH parents to be able to choose an ultra-fast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband service that can handle whatever their family throws at it.”

