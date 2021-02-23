CEBL, StreamAMG to launch OTT service

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and StreamAMG have signed a multi-year partnership to launch a new OTT service. The service will give basketball fans in Canada, the US, and internationally access to live CEBL games, as well as on demand content including highlights, interviews, and features.

The first professional sports league in Canada to return after Covid-19 shut down sports nationwide, the CEBL Summer Series was viewed by millions of Canadian and international viewers in July 2020. The CEBL will build on the series’ record engagement with a new OTT service that makes it easier than ever for sports fans to enjoy live pro basketball, and provides a year-round destination for video content.

Commissioner and CEO of the CEBL Mike Morreale said of the new partnership “The CEBL is excited to partner with StreamAMG to launch this new OTT service. We see it as vital to our continued growth, and StreamAMG’s technical expertise and experience in global sports gives us everything we need to take Canadian pro basketball to new audiences at home and abroad.”

To power the all-new CEBL video service, StreamAMG will provide its end-to-end OTT platform, including a customised OTT website based on their StreamPlay frontend framework. The CEBL will also benefit from CloudMatrix, the agency’s award-winning on demand content entitlement and distribution system, and employ its CloudPay platform to handle subscriptions, payment and user management.

Mark Silver, StreamAMG’s General Manager, North America added “We’re delighted to be working with the CEBL to take Canadian basketball to more fans than ever before. The League’s rapid growth and its approach to digital is impressive, and we’re excited to support its OTT ambitions in the 2021 season and beyond.”

The CEBL is planning to officially launch the new OTT platform internationally before the start of the 2021 season.