BARRIERS TO ENTRY LOWER THAN EVER FOR OTT

Whether you are an established multi-channel broadcaster or a content owner assessing direct routes to market, you need to know how low the barriers now are to launching a new service, or transferring an existing service, to streaming.

You can find out by joining an ATV Webinar on March 11th. We are joined by seasoned practitioners from Amagi and AWS, and you will hear how scaling broadcast operations in the cloud is the gateway to your OTT service.

In the session we will cover:

• Creating 24×7 broadcast-grade linear channels on the cloud

• Scaling broadcast operations for regional and global distribution

• Managing live events production

• Unifying workflows for traditional and streaming TV distribution

• Leveraging unparalleled reliability compared to traditional facility based designs

• Case studies

