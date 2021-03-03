fuboTV nears 550k subs

fuboTV, the US sports-first live TV streaming platform, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st 2020.

The company closed its strongest fourth quarter and year in its history, topping $100 million in quarterly revenue for the first time ($105.1 million actual). fuboTV ended 2020 with 547,880 paid subscribers, including 92,800 net subscriber additions in the fourth quarter.

“fuboTV’s fourth quarter closed our strongest fiscal year to date,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “Our record 547,880 paid subscribers streamed more sports, news and entertainment content than ever before. Building on this quarter and year, we remain focused on continued innovation and are excited about our growth opportunities for 2021, including the ongoing expansion of our advertising business and the development of our own sportsbook.”

“Our goal for 2021 and beyond is to develop fuboTV into a new kind of media company that combines both innovative streaming video and sports wagering,” said Edgar Bronfman Jr., executive chairman, fuboTV. “We intend to deliver leading sports, news and entertainment content to a growing subscriber base that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model, and are excited about our ability to capitalise on the future market opportunity.”