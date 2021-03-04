IABM: Drop in sports ads drives creative adaptation

IABM has released a new Sector Trends Report on Live Sports. Analysed from a mix of quantitative data and qualitative input including extensive interviews and research, the Live Sports report examines drivers of change and provides both tech suppliers and media companies with the actionable insights they need to better address future challenges and opportunities in the Live Sports sector.

The Live Sports report dissects sports viewing habits, the sports rights landscape, monetisation models, the growth of eSports, Covid-19 impact on investment, cloud and virtualisation, AI/ML and Analytics and Imaging & Immersive.

The report shows that the coronavirus pandemic hit the sector hard early on, with the advertising and subscription revenues much of the sector relies on heavily impacted; for example, Sky reported a 15 per cent drop in June 2020 and NBC alone lost $1.25 billion of ad revenues due to the postponement of the Tokyo Games. Sports broadcasters had to swiftly adapt, creatively filling the holes in their programming schedules caused by the cancellations with rerun and reworked archive content, new content formats or immersive events. Even though sports viewership declined due to the impact of the pandemic, sports audiences remain a large share of overall live broadcasting consumption.

The pandemic accelerated long-standing drivers of innovation and disruption in the sports industry; innovations such as remote production, cloud-based infrastructure, data analytics and immersive experiences were all propelled forward by the constraints posed by the pandemic. However, drivers of disruption including changing viewing habits, the changing sports rights landscape, and the growth of e-sports were all accelerated.