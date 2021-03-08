BritBox to launch on Amazon Prime Video channels

BritBox UK and Amazon Prime Video have announced that BritBox will join Prime Video Channels and be available to Prime members in the UK with an add-on subscription in spring 2021.

Prime Video Channels allows Prime members to add-on channel subscriptions through Prime Video for a monthly fee, available individually without the need to sign up to a bundle or contract.

BritBox UK offers subscribers a collection of British box sets starring some of the finest home-grown talent and series, including Broadchurch, Downton Abbey, Vera, Only Fools and Horses and Love Island, and original exclusive content including Spitting Image, which will return for a second season later this year.

Will Harrison, BritBox UK’s Managing Director, said: “We are excited to bring the very best British entertainment to an even wider audience through Amazon Prime Video Channels, especially as we launch even more original content in the spring, summer and beyond.”

“It’s great that we’re going to be offering UK Prime members access to the biggest British box sets with the addition of BritBox on Prime Video Channels,” added Julian Monaghan, Director of Amazon Prime Video Channels Europe. “BritBox is a great addition to our selection of entertainment on Prime Video Channels, giving customers even more choice to find the TV series they love.”