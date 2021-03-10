OneWeb issues major contract for user terminals

Specialist satellite communications provider Intellian has won a $73 million (€61.4m) contract from Low Earth orbit constellation operator OneWeb for user terminals.

“These innovative, easily-installed antennas will use next-generation technology to provide high bandwidth, low latency connectivity to OneWeb’s global satellite service, delivering to multiple markets including enterprise and government services,” said a joint release from Intellian and OneWeb.

The terminals, which are described as “low cost” will be revealed in greater detail later this year and become operational in 2022.

Intellian’s equipment is well-regarded in the maritime, government, military, energy and cruise sectors.

Michele Franci, Chief of System Delivery at OneWeb, said: “We have a clear ambition to be a leader in the transformation of Space communications technology. We are delighted to continue our work with Intellian to develop a range of User Terminals that meet the needs of our customers in many different sectors including: small, medium and large enterprises; and major vertical sectors such as Enterprise, Maritime and Governments with mission critical applications.”

Intellian says it has a global presence with over 400 employees, 12 regional facilities and five logistics centers on three continents. The Intellian 24/7 global support desk provides dedicated assistance to 550 service provider partners and their customers in mission-critical environments. Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange